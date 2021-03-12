Sean Finn Sells 4,200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,146.98.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40.

CNR opened at C$144.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.