SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $9,992,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

