Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Securitas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Securitas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Securitas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

About Securitas

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

