Seelos Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 52,773 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17,973% compared to the typical volume of 292 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SEEL stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,725,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

