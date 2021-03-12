SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

SEGXF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,919. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

