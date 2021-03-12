Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Zuora worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Zuora by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zuora by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

