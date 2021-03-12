Sei Investments Co. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Unum Group stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

