Sei Investments Co. Has $962,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

