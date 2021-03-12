Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

