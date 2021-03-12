Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 443.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

