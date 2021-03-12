Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

