Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth $148,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,526 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.