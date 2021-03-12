Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,076 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

