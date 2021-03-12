Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,313 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE OI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

