Sei Investments Co. Sells 635 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.