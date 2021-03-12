Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

