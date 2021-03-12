Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

IMVT stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

