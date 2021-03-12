Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

