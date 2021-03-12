Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

