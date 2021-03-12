Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $117.90

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.90 ($1.54), but opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.48). Senior shares last traded at GBX 115.10 ($1.50), with a volume of 467,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £483.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

