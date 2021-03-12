Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 7.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.70. 141,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 322,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Specifically, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,102 shares of company stock worth $671,449 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

