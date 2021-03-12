Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.