Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

