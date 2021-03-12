ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $13.65 on Friday, reaching $489.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,747. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

