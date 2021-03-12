ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio Sells 82,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00.

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $59.26. 11,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

