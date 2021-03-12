Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNBY remained flat at $$21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Seven Bank has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Get Seven Bank alerts:

About Seven Bank

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.