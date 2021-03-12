Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.43 ($31.83).

A number of research firms have commented on SVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

LON SVT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,244 ($29.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,286.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,377.60.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.