SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 41,026 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at $327,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $857,204 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

