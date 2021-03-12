SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $140,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Camden National by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAC stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.