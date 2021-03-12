SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $113.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

