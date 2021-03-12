SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 108,682 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $834.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

