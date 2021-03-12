SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.