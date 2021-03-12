SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,002 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $892.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

