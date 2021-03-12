SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $133,000 Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

