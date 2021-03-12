Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.31.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

