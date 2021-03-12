Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 19,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.15.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.