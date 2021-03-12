Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on Shawcor in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.59.

TSE:SCL traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.37. 1,077,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$519.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

