Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Up 6%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 1,626,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,764,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

