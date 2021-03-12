Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.82.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

