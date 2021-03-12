Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

