Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,100.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

