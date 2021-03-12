Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.86 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.