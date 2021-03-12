Short Interest in Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Decreases By 99.9%

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Ameritek Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

