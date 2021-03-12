Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 83.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 11th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 23,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5519 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

