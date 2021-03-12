Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 61.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 11th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.

MGDDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

