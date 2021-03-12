Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Declines By 60.6%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EATBF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 47,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,430. Eat Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70.

Get Eat Beyond Global alerts:

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.