Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Decreases By 61.4%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EMHTF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 269,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

