Short Interest in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Rises By 200.0%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IDW Media stock remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57. IDW Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

