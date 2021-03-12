Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Decreases By 99.0%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Immuron has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

