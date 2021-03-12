Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 400.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

